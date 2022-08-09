Making Work Friends Is Hard, But Doing It Can Make You More ‘Happy and Satisfied'—Here's How

There are many ways to improve your performance at work. You could do some physical activity beforehand to strengthen mental health, for example. You could write down your priorities to heighten productivity. And you could treat yourself to that large latte to get a boost of positive energy.

Another element of work life that could ultimately improve both that and your performance: Having friends at work.

"Research shows that one of the best predictors for how happy and satisfied people are with their workplace is the quality of their relationships with their co-workers," former monk Jay Shetty recently told CNBC Make It via email, after speaking at the American Express Business Class Live conference. In fact, women who say they have a best friend at work are more than twice as likely to be engaged in what they're doing, according to a 2018 Gallup poll.

Especially for those who've been working from home since the pandemic, the modern workplace can pose some challenges to this goal. "It used to be a lot easier making friends at work when everybody was in the office together because you could just start talking to people and introduce yourself," says Stacie Haller, career expert at ResumeBuilder.com. "You could meet people in the ladies room or in the cafeteria."

Now, even if the office is open, it can be unclear when people will show up.

Still, whether you get to see your coworkers in person or not, there are many ways to cultivate meaningful friendships at work. Here's what experts recommend.

Reach out 'when you first get hired'

One great excuse to get to know your coworkers is starting a new job.

"When you first get hired, that is the time that you can reach out," says Haller. "So things like introducing yourself to your team members, reaching out, making a phone call, putting together a team meeting so everybody could get to know each other," these are all par for the course.

In your first weeks on a new job, once you've met your new team members, ask if they'd be open to midday coffee run or a virtual coffee. Say you'd love to get to know them better and see how you can support them in their work endeavors, for example.

Bring 'something fun or innovative to a team meeting'

When it comes to introducing more socializing and getting-to-know-you activities to your weekly work routine, try bringing "something fun or innovative to a team meeting," suggests Angelina Darrisaw, career coach and founder and CEO of C-Suite Coach.

"If icebreakers aren't a part of the weekly or bi-weekly or monthly meeting," she says, "can you create an icebreaker that is a combination of getting to know each other but also getting to know how you could work with each other better?"

This kind of activity could help you tap into who your coworkers are as people and continue some of the conversations you started during the meeting. Did a coworker bring up your favorite television show in a meeting? Whenever time permits throughout the day, ask them how they felt about the latest season or episode.

Try 'volunteering for different work engagements'

"Another way that you can think about making friends at work is volunteering for different work engagements, especially extracurricular ones," says Darrisaw. We're in the middle of the summer, she says as an example. Is there a company softball league? Or a regular outdoor happy hour?

Whatever social activities take place in your workplace, by nature of getting actively involved in planning them, you'll end up meeting both the other people making them happen and those in the company thinking of coming.

"Even in setting the agenda," says Darrisaw, "you're having to collaborate and connect with team members that you might not otherwise have." Which gives you an opportunity to talk and get to know them a little bit better.

'It takes some consistency'

While all of these tactics can help open the door to making friends at work, remember that "it takes some consistency" to keep these relationships going, says Haller. "You can't just call somebody and be friendly and introduce yourself then not call them for another three months."

After these initial conversations, see if you can schedule regular coffees or lunches with your colleague. If new episodes of your show are airing, ask your colleague what they think. And if you yourself are joining an after work outing ― whether it gets set up through official work channels or not ― ask if they, too, would like to join.

