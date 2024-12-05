Lululemon stock jumps as international growth helps to offset slowing U.S. sales

Lululemon beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines.

The athletic apparel retailer, best known for its yoga pants and belt bags, offered holiday guidance that was in line with expectations.

The company's sales have started to slow in the Americas, its largest market, but are growing internationally.

Lululemon's U.S. growth is continuing to slow, but the athletic apparel retailer is making big gains abroad, leading to a 9% increase in sales year over year.

The yoga pants company on Thursday beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines and said it's "pleased" with the start to the holiday season.

Here's how Lululemon performed in its fiscal third quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.87 vs. $2.69 expected

$2.87 vs. $2.69 expected Revenue: $2.40 billion vs. $2.36 billion expected

Shares climbed about 8% in extended trading Thursday.

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended Oct. 27 was $352 million, or $2.87 per share, compared with $249 million, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier

Sales rose to $2.40 billion, up about 9% from $2.20 billion a year earlier.

For the all-important holiday shopping quarter, Lululemon is expecting revenue to be between $3.48 billion and $3.51 billion, representing growth of 8% to 10% from the prior year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.50 billion, or growth of 9.1%, which is roughly in line with the midpoint of the guidance, according to LSEG.

It's expecting earnings per share to be between $5.56 and $5.64, the high end of which is ahead of the $5.59 analysts had expected, according to LSEG.

For the full year, Lululemon tightened its revenue guidance and raised it by just a hair. It now expects fiscal 2024 revenue to come in between $10.45 billion and $10.49 billion, compared to previous guidance of between $10.38 billion and $10.48 billion. The outlook would top the $10.44 billion that Wall Street had expected, according to LSG

It's expecting earnings per share to be between $14.08 and $14.16, ahead of the $13.97 that analysts had expected.

Lululemon has hit a rough patch over the last year. It's still growing, but at a slower pace than it was previously, and the competitive environment has gotten more intense. Lululemon has always competed with legacy giants like Nike, Gap's Athleta and Levi's Beyond Yoga, but newer disrupters such as Vuori and Alo Yoga are also taking share from the Canadian retailer.

The company has turned to China for growth, which so far is lifting sales across the overall business. Company-wide comparable sales grew 4% during the quarter, ahead of the 3.2% growth Wall Street was anticipating, according to StreetAccount.

Behind that number is a 2% slowdown in comparable sales in the U.S., but a 25% increase internationally. Overall revenue grew 2% in the Americas during the quarter and 33% internationally. Still, the Americas remains Lululemon's largest market, and international is still a fraction of its overall revenue.

Lululemon has also had a few self-inflicted challenges. It fumbled a high-profile product launch earlier this year and missed out on sales in the U.S. when it failed to offer the colors and sizes that its core customers desired.

When the company reported earnings in August, CEO Calvin McDonald insisted that the brand remains strong in the U.S., but its women's business had slowed because it didn't have enough new styles to entice customers.

All of these issues coincided with the departure of Lululemon's longtime chief product office Sun Choe, who resigned in May and joined V.F. Corp. It also came at a time when consumers, reeling from persistent inflation and an economy that feels worse than perhaps it actually is, are choosier than ever and less forgiving when a brand makes a mistake.

Amid its rough patch, Lululemon has turned to stock buybacks to keep Wall Street happy. It approved a $1 billion increase to its stock repurchase program this month. As of Thursday, it had approximately $1.8 billion remaining in the program.

Lululemon has also focused on boosting profitability amid uncertain demand. During the third quarter, gross margin grew more than expected, increasing by 1.5 percentage points to 58.5%, ahead of the 57.5% that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.