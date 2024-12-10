Luigi Mangione rages about ‘insult to the American people' before UnitedHealthcare murder extradition hearing

Luigi Mangione yelled at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse before a hearing on his possible extradition to New York to face a murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

An agitated Luigi Mangione yelled at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse before a hearing on his possible extradition to New York to face a murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"It's completely out of touch and is an insult to the American people and their lived experience!" Mangione shouted as he was led in shackles from a police car into the Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg.

The 26-year-old was forced into the building by two officers as he struggled against their hold on him while yelling at television cameras. Before he was hustled inside, his chest bounced off the wall of the building.

At the hearing Tuesday, Mangione refused to waive his right to challenge his extradition to New York City, where the University of Pennsylvania graduate is accused in Manhattan Supreme Court of fatally shooting Thompson on Wednesday outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan. The CEO had been headed to an investor meeting for his parent company, UnitedHealth Group.

A judge denied bail for Mangione, who will be sent back to a Pennsylvania prison pending the outcome of the extradition process.

Mangione was arrested Monday morning at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after police there recognized him as the person of interest being sought by the New York Police Department.

He is being held on criminal charges related to his possession of a 3-D printed handgun and silencer that Altoona officers found in his backpack, as well as fake identification documents

