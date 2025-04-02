Live updates: Trump tariff plans finalized as U.S. trade partners brace for impact

This is CNBC's live coverage of President Donald J. Trump's announcement of new tariffs targeting U.S. trade partners on April 2, 2025.

President Donald Trump is set to unveil new tariffs today at the White House.

Trump will detail sweeping new levies on imported goods into the United States at a Rose Garden event at 4 p.m. ET.

Trump says the tariffs are intended to be "reciprocal," meaning they will be imposed on imports from countries that either collect duties or erect trade barriers on U.S. goods that the White House considers unfair.

Trump administration officials have set their sights on a group of around 20 countries that export far more to the U.S. than they import.

Today's tariffs "will be effective immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters this week.

The White House has sent mixed messages about what to expect today, reflecting internal debate between Trump's closest advisers over the scope of the plan.

Uncertainty over the tariffs and worries about their impact on the economy have roiled the stock market for weeks.

CNBC's reporters are covering the tariffs and their impact, live all day on air and online from our bureaus in Washington, D.C., London, Singapore, San Francisco and Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

— Christina Wilkie

New tariffs will take effect 'immediately'

Trump's new tariffs will take effect "immediately" after he announces them in the Rose Garden, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

The timeline offered a morsel of clarity about the reciprocal tariff plan, which remains highly opaque just hours before it is set to be unveiled.

— Kevin Breuninger

Mexico, Canada pledge greater trade cooperation in face of Trump tariffs

Blair Gable | Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke on the phone in advance of looming U.S. tariffs to reaffirm their "strong trading and investment relationship," Ottawa said.

"With challenging times ahead," the two leaders "emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation," Carney's government said in a statement after Tuesday's call.

Carney also laid out his "plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada" by the Trump administration.

In separate remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Carney said Canada is prepared to retaliate against whatever actions the U.S. takes Wednesday.

"We have held back, but we will not disadvantage Canadian producers and Canadian workers relative to American workers," he said.

— Kevin Breuninger

Tariffs come as U.S. economy is flashing warning signs

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Trump is about to drop a sweeping tariff policy on an economy that already seems to be showing cracks.

Several top analysts have lowered economic growth projections in recent weeks and warned of persistent inflation, dragging the term stagflation back into the conversation.

Strategists and fund managers have also recently raised the probability of a recession, a shift that stems in large part from concerns about the Trump administration's fiscal policies.

These fears coincide with a highly volatile stock market and souring sentiment from consumers and businesses alike.

— Kevin Breuninger