Live updates: Iran says it launched missiles at U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq

This is CNBC'S live blog about the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran's armed forces said Monday they carried out missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to the U.S. bombings against key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Trump meeting with his national security team in Situation Room

Source: The White House

Trump is meeting with his national security team this afternoon.

A White House official told NBC News the national security team was already meeting in the Situation Room when Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar.

Trump is joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and other top officials.

Qatar says it intercepted Iranian missiles targeting U.S. military base

