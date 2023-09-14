Lena Dunham will paint you a custom mural for $3,000: Why celebs are auctioning their time and talents on eBay

For the low price of $3,000, Lena Dunham will paint a mural in your home.

The "Girls" star is one of dozens of celebrities offering their time and talents in an eBay fundraiser raising money for crew members who lost their healthcare during the ongoing writers and actors strikes that have paralyzed Hollywood.

"Lena will spend an afternoon rendering a custom mural — you give her a subject and some coffee, and she will be on a step stool with her eyes squinted for hours, creating something you will enjoy having for years and years or until you move," the listing reads, adding that Dunham will take five hours to create her mural.

Dunham's offer, which is available to residents of New York City, Los Angeles and London, has already received 17 bids as of Tuesday morning.

"Poker Face" star Natasha Lyonne's offer to spend 15 minutes over Zoom completing the New York Times Crossword with a fan has received 20 bids and is currently priced at $2,132.

More than 30 bids have been placed on "Severance" star Adam Scott's offer to walk an LA-based dog for an hour, with the price surpassing $2,000 with eight days left in the auction.

For $590, bidders can get "20 minutes and 20 Questions with filmmaker and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal."

Your conversation with the "Lost Daughter" star will have a facilitator, and Gyllenhaal will have a year window in which to find a time to do it.

Sarah Silverman is also offering a round of 20 questions, and is open to "talk about anything you want from standup to filmmaking, poignant advice and more." Bidding for that has surpassed $1,500.

"Mr. Show" creators Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are offering to get dinner with a bidder in New York or Los Angeles. Fans who can't travel to meet the "Better Call Saul" and "Arrested Development" actors "will dine over Zoom with delivery from your favorite local restaurant."

In all interactions with celebs, the terms stress that bidders must behave appropriately and cannot try to solicit any personal gain from the conversations.

"The talent has the right to end the experience at any time, for any reason, with no refund," the terms say.

But it's not just time with celebrities that is up for auction: Hollywood memorabilia is too.

Among the memorabilia up for auction are Donald Glover's signed "Atlanta" script along with a personal note, blu-ray copies of "Knives Out," "Looper" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" signed by director Rian Johnson, as well as an apron from "The Bear" signed by cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri.

Bidding on the wolf sweatshirt worn by Brit Marling in "The OA" has reached $4,000, while a "Stranger Things" poster signed by the Duffer Brothers is going for more than $500.

The auctions will all end on Friday, Sept. 22.

