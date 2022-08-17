Money Report

LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year, $97.1 Million Contract Extension With the Lakers, Reports Say

By Jack Stebbins, CNBC

Adam Pantozzi | National Basketball Association | Getty Images
  • LeBron James reportedly agreed to a two-year $97.1 million contract extension.
  • According to ESPN, the extension makes him the highest-paid player in NBA history.
  • James is 37 and has played 19 seasons in the NBA.

LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old NBA veteran is extending his stay in Los Angeles, according to tweets by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, confirmed the extension to ESPN on Wednesday. ESPN reported that the deal solidifies James as the highest-earning player in NBA history, with $532 million in guaranteed money during his career.

The Lakers struggled this past season, missing the playoffs despite James logging 30.3 points per game in his 19th season, his most since the 2005-06 season.

This upcoming season was set to be the last in LeBron's initial $44.5 million contract. With the extension, the contract is now set to expire alongside Anthony Davis' after two seasons.

The four-time NBA champion will remain in Los Angeles for the next two seasons, along with the hope of another championship for the city.

