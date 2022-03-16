Kyiv Under Renewed Fire; Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Russia Talks Sounding More Realistic

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital have come under fire again on Wednesday, with Russian shelling attacks leading to the partial collapse of an apartment block, authorities have said.

The fresh bombing of homes in Kyiv comes ahead of more negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials. Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian participant in the talks, said Tuesday that although the process was "difficult," there was "definitely room for compromise."

Zelenskyy says peace agreement with Russia beginning to 'sound more realistic'

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

Securing an agreement with Moscow on ending the war in Ukraine is beginning to "sound more realistic," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said while "we all want peace," efforts to secure an end to the hostilities were still needed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"It takes patience," he said. "And work ... in particular, [from] our representatives, our delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation."

"It is difficult, but important, because any war ends in an agreement," Zelenskyy added. "Meetings continue. As I am told, the positions in the negotiations sound more realistic. However, time is still needed for the decisions to be in Ukraine's interests."

— Chloe Taylor

Kyiv homes hit with more shelling strikes

Homes in Kyiv were hit with fresh shelling strikes early this morning, Kyiv emergency services said in a statement.

Emergency services said a 12-storey apartment block in the capital's Shevchenko district had partially collapsed due to shell fragments damaging the building. A neighboring nine-storey building was also damaged, they said.

"According to preliminary information, 37 people were evacuated, 2 of whom were injured," Kyiv's emergency services said.

— Chloe Taylor

Ukrainian official says there’s room for compromise ahead of more Russia-Ukraine talks

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a participant in talks with Russian officials, said as talks ended yesterday that officials would pick negotiations back up on Wednesday.

Despite calling the process "very difficult," he said there was "definitely room for compromise."

https://twitter.com/Podolyak_M/status/1503818663866023942

— Chloe Taylor

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

You can read Tuesday's live coverage here:

Biden heading to Brussels for NATO meeting; two Fox News journalists killed in Ukraine