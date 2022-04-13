Kia Unveils Redesigned Niro EV and Updated Telluride SUV

Kia on Wednesday unveiled its new lineup of Niro hybrid and EV crossovers as well as updates to its extremely popular Telluride SUV.

Kia

Kia on Wednesday unveiled its new lineup of Niro hybrid and EV crossovers as well as updates to its extremely popular Telluride SUV.

Both nameplates are important to the automaker in different ways. The Telluride has been a surprise sales success for the company, while the new Niro models come as consumers are being squeezed by high gas prices and are increasingly interested in electric vehicles.

The Niro lineup includes all-electric, plug-in hybrid and traditional hybrid variants, all of which have been redesigned for the second generation of the vehicles. They include updated designs as well as additional safety and convenience features, including an available 10.25-inch control and information screens for drivers.

"Kia's electrified vehicle momentum continues with the launch of the all-new second-generation Niro, which offers more refinement, versatility, connectivity, and technology than ever," said Kia America COO Steven Center in a statement. "The 2023 Niro was designed for today's needs and for sustainable future mobility."

The Niro hybrid is expected to achieve 53 mpg combined and an estimated driving range of 588 miles. However, the Niro EV remains below other competitors with a targeted electric range of 253 miles, while other automakers are offering vehicles with ranges of more than 300 miles.

The redesigned models could provide a boost for the Niro's sales, which were less than 26,200 units in 2021. That compares to the Telluride's 93,705 units last year.

Kia

The Telluride SUV has been a standout success for Kia since the midsize SUV went into production at a plant in Georgia in early 2019. It has been among the most in-demand vehicles in the U.S. auto industry because of its affordability and features.

The 2023 Telluride increases those offerings, including additional safety and convenience features, a redesigned interior and updated exterior. Kia also announced two new off-road-inspired models for the 2023 model year.

The updated Telluride is expected to go on sale near the end of the third quarter. The redesigned Niro models will go on sale this summer.

Kia said it will announce pricing for the vehicles closer to when they go on sale. Both were unveiled Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.