news

KFC moves U.S. headquarters from Kentucky to Texas

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Signage outside a Yum Brands Inc. KFC restaurant in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on Jan. 29, 2021.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • KFC is moving its U.S. headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas.
  • Parent company Yum Brands is calling remote workers back to the office.
  • Many employers have been rethinking the location of their corporate headquarters due to lower taxes and changes to office space needs.

KFC is leaving Kentucky.

The fried chicken chain's U.S. headquarters will move from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano, Texas, owner Yum Brands said Tuesday.

About 100 KFC U.S. employees will be required to relocate over the next six months.

The relocation is part of Yum's broader plan to have two corporate headquarters: one in Plano, the other in Irvine, California. KFC and Pizza Hut's global teams are already based in Plano, while Taco Bell and the Habit Burger & Grill's teams are located in Irvine.

Additionally, Yum's U.S. remote workforce, roughly 90 workers, will also be asked to move to the campus where their work is based.

But Yum isn't entirely abandoning Kentucky. The company and the KFC Foundation plan to maintain corporate offices in Louisville. Plus, KFC still plans to build a new flagship restaurant in its former hometown.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many employers have been rethinking the location of their corporate headquarters, often spurred to move because of lower taxes and changes to office space needs due to the hybrid or remote workforce. With its business-friendly policies, Texas has been the most popular relocation choice, according to a 2023 report from CBRE.

In 2020, Yum rival Papa Johns moved its headquarters from Louisville to Atlanta. It later canceled plans to sell its old headquarters, instead opting to hold on to the building for the corporate workers who stayed in Louisville.

