Judge blocks Trump administration from deporting family of Colorado attack suspect

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

A man reads a note placed on a memorial at the scene of an attack that injured multiple people, outside the Boulder County Courthouse, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 2, 2025.
Mark Makela | Reuters
  • A federal judge barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman.
  • Soliman, an Egyptian national, is accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails last weekend.
  • The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by ICE agents and the White House said they could soon be deported.

A federal judge on Wednesday barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents.

The White House's official X account had tweeted about the family's detention Tuesday, writing, "THEY COULD BE DEPORTED AS EARLY AS TONIGHT."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

