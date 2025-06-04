Judge blocks Trump administration from deporting family of Colorado attack suspect

A federal judge barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman.

The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by ICE agents and the White House said they could soon be deported.

A federal judge on Wednesday barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

The White House's official X account had tweeted about the family's detention Tuesday, writing, "THEY COULD BE DEPORTED AS EARLY AS TONIGHT."

