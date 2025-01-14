Money Report

JPMorgan Chase exec Daniel Pinto, longtime No. 2 to Jamie Dimon, will step down in June

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase, speaks during the Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2024.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer and President Daniel Pinto will step down from those roles in the coming months, elevating a potential successor to CEO Jamie Dimon to a key companywide role.

Pinto, who has worked at JPMorgan and a predecessor firm for more than four decades, will cease being COO and president in June and retire at the end of 2026, the bank said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

