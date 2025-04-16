John Boyega had less than $20 in his bank account when he landed a role in ‘Star Wars'

John Boyega nearly went broke in his quest to land a life-changing "Star Wars" role.

The 33-year-old, who played the stormtrooper Finn in the trilogy of blockbusters, revealed this week that he took his bank account close to zero while traveling to meet director J.J. Abrams to discuss the role when he was still an unknown actor.

After several rounds of auditions, Abrams sent Boyega an email inviting him to a meeting while the director was in London.

"I had been auditioning for so long, so I felt like he kind of took away my dignity a little bit," People reported Boyega saying during an appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. He decided to tell Abrams he was busy at an art show.

When Abrams insisted that he needed to see Boyega to "talk about something important," the young actor agreed to make the trek across the city to meet the director.

"I go, 'Okay, okay, I'm gonna be right there.' At the time I had £45 in my account," he said. "It took £33 and 83p to get to J.J. Do the math."

With less than $20 left to his name, Boyega was nervous to sit down with the "Mission: Impossible III" director. He reassured himself that even if he got rejected, he'd at least get lunch out of it.

"J.J. is a phenomenal, nice guy, and if he was to tell me I didn't get the part, he would still feed me," Boyega said.

Instead, he learned that he had gotten the part. Boyega said "the moment froze" when he received the life-changing news, adding that "everything felt very surreal." Lawrence Kasdan, the film's co-writer, was on hand to congratulate Boyega.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Kid, this movie's gonna change your life," the actor recalled Kasdan as saying.

Indeed, Boyega's "Star Wars" films would go on to gross billions at the box office, helping the actor land more roles in film, TV and on stage.

Spending his last few dollars on the meeting with Abrams turned out to be a good gamble. Boyega reportedly earned between $100,000 and $300,000 in salary for his work on the film.

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.