Jim Cramer's week ahead: Consumer price index and BlackRock's investor day

CNBC's Jim Cramer walked investors through next week on Wall Street, pinpointing the latest consumer price index report and a number of investor days, including one from BlackRock.

The 'Mad Money' host also hit on the recent feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to illustrate how sensitive the market is to social media posts from prominent figures.

He also touched on how the feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reverberated through a market that is sensitive to social media posts from prominent figures.

"We should be headed for a quiet week, but, you know what, we've got to stay close to Truth Social to see what's going on in the White House before we assess anything these days," he said. "Given what happened with the president and Elon Musk this week, you need to follow all the palace intrigue, even if you don't want to."

White House officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts on Monday, according to Trump. Cramer said Bessent's presence at the talks makes him optimistic the conversation will be productive. Monday also brings Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. According to Cramer, Apple's software event could be a catalyst, noting that the stock has finished in the green recently even as the company is plagued with worries about tariffs and its artificial intelligence prowess.

On Tuesday, he'll be watching Morgan Stanley's conference because Capital One is likely to speak about its recent acquisition of Discover Financial. Cramer suggested the deal's impact will be positive. Cramer also said he thinks Deere can tell a positive story about orders from farmers during its investor day on Tuesday, and the stock could go higher.

J.M. Smucker will report Tuesday, and Cramer wasn't sure if the snack name can escape the "purgatory" that has plagued other packaged food stocks, relaying the widespread decline in the sector. Also on Tuesday are earnings from GameStop, and Cramer noted that the retailer has made heavy investments in cryptocurrency. He said it's possible the company could tap into the excitement from crypto platform Circle Internet, which was a popular IPO this week.

On Wednesday, Cramer said he'll be paying attention to insights from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC conference in Paris. The consumer price index will be released Wednesday before the bell, and Cramer said the report could show how new tariffs are impacting consumers. He added that this data is an important metric for the Federal Reserve, and the central bank isn't likely to cut rates if the consumer price index is high.

Wednesday also brings earnings from Chewy and Oracle. Cramer expressed optimism about the online pet retailer's quarter, saying the stock has been a winner and will likely stay that way. Although Oracle's last quarter was not well-received, Cramer said he thinks the company could show solid revenue growth, as its data center buildout should start paying off soon.

Adobe will report on Thursday, and Cramer praised the company, saying it "looks like the stock could break that downtrend it's been experiencing for some time." However, he conceded that competition in the sector remains high. Cramer also highlighted several investor days that could "move the needle," including from Cardinal Health and BlackRock. He said he's especially interested in the latter and claimed that if the event is positive, the stock could see gains.

Friday brings the consumer sentiment reading. Cramer said he thinks consumers are feeling "pretty darned gloomy," especially after listening to Dollar General's recent earnings conference call.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple, Nvidia, Capital One and BlackRock.

