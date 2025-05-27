Jim Cramer: The AI thesis is still strong in Big Tech and on Wall Street

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that the artificial intelligence theme is still strong in the business world, saying a number of Big Tech players remain engaged with the new technology.

"The four biggest names in tech, in all business honestly, are wrestling with AI every day. And you want to be bored with it?" he asked. "Be my guest, but I think you'll miss on a lot of gains that will be taken by those who refuse to write off this technology as some sort of scam."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that the artificial intelligence theme is still strong in the business world, saying a number of Big Tech players remain engaged with the new technology.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The four biggest names in tech, in all business honestly, are wrestling with AI every day. And you want to be bored with it?" he asked. "Be my guest, but I think you'll miss on a lot of gains that will be taken by those who refuse to write off this technology as some sort of scam."

According to Cramer, the promise of Tesla's AI-enabled autonomous vehicles is bolstering its stock, even as the company weathers poor sales and adverse publicity due to CEO Elon Musk's controversial involvement in the Trump administration. Some investors believe the company has the best self-driving technology, Cramer continued, and he surmised that Tesla is more powerful as a tech company than purely an automaker.

He pointed out that Tesla buys a ton of chips from AI powerhouse Nvidia. He claimed that some on Wall Street are too cynical about Nvidia's business, saying the company has expanded its work to numerous industries, and its products are in-demand around the world. He also suggested Nvidia's software arm is powerful and sets it apart from the competition.

Salesforce is still heavily involved with AI, Cramer continued, noting that on Tuesday it announced it would acquire cloud data management company Informatica for $8 billion. Cramer also refuted the sentiment that iPhone maker Apple has fallen behind in the growing AI landscape. He expressed confidence in CEO Tim Cook, suggesting he will employ AI when the new technology is more advanced.

"Cook's north star is client satisfaction and over time that strategy's a proven winner," Cramer said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Nvidia, Apple and Salesforce.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com