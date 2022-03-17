Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 11 Recently-Boosted Dividend Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of dividend stocks whose yields recently increased, that he believes buyers should add to their portfolio.

"You want bountiful dividends that are also safe, and the best way to determine a dividend's safety is by searching for the companies that have recently raised their payouts," the "Mad Money" host said.

To come up with his list, which he said are the "biggest dividend raisers of 2022 so far," Cramer only included stocks which raised dividends this year by more than 20%. Using this criteria, he shrunk the list of hundreds of stocks listed in the S&P 500 to 27 names, then down to 11 stocks that he believes can outpace inflation and be attractive additions to buyer's portfolios.

Here is the list:

"When the Fed is tightening to combat rampant inflation, I don't want you to overthink it — you want to circle the wagons around companies that are rapidly raising their dividends," Cramer said.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Devon, Halliburton and Wells Fargo.

