Jim Cramer hails Big Tech's earnings power amid economic turbulence

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday explained why he's keen to champion tech megacaps.

He pointed major players' strong quarters despite economic worries, reviewing earnings beats from Microsoft and Meta.

"If we're in for lean times," he said. "It's quarters like these that remind me these mega-caps were built to prosper, built to make money in any kind of market, and they're truly ready to excel when things turn south for everybody else."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday championed tech megacaps for helping to lead the market higher, highlighting their strong earning reports despite broad economic anxiety.

The major indexes finishing in the green on Thursday after positive results from Microsoft and Meta ignited a rally, helping to tame fears that Big Tech's costly investments in artificial intelligence are failing to pay off.

Both Microsoft and Meta reporter better-than-expected earnings, with each stock finishing up 7.63% and 4.23%, respectively. According to Cramer, Microsoft's uplifting guidance this quarter was a welcome change from more underwhelming forecasts over the past few quarters. He was also impressed with the growth of the company's cloud computing platform, Azure.

He was further encouraged by Meta's quarter, especially the strength of its digital advertising business. He predicted that the Instagram owner could dominate the advertising space, lauding in particular its strategy to attract younger consumers. Cramer also liked that Meta indicated it could further monetize its messing program, WhatsApp, saying there's potential for a substantial new revenue stream.

He mentioned that tech giants Apple and Amazon also posted strong quarters after the close, even if their outlooks were "more muddied."

Cramer conceded that it has been a rough stretch for many of these companies, calling the past few months a "prolonged period of underperformance." But he indicated that recent earnings demonstrate the outfits' resilience, likening them to nation-states endowed with tens of billions of dollars that provide in-demand products. Their "optionality knows no bounds, save tariffs," he continued.

"A couple weeks ago, the formerly Magnificent Seven felt impossible to own," he said. "But days like today remind you why you avoid these stocks at your own peril."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Meta, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

