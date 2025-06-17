Money Report

JetBlue to cut more flights, other costs with break-even 2025 ‘unlikely' due to weaker travel demand

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 taxis at San Diego International Airport on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Carter | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways CEO Joanna Geraghty told staff that the carrier is implementing a host of new cost cuts as softer-than-expected travel demand is making break-even operating margins this year unlikely.

"We're hopeful demand and bookings will rebound, but even a recovery won't fully offset the ground we've lost this year and our path back to profitability will take longer than we'd hoped. That means we're still relying on borrowed cash to keep the airline running," Geraghty said in a note to staff dated Monday, which was seen by CNBC.

JetBlue didn't immediately comment.

The airline will further cut flights, pause retrofits and park some of its Airbus jets, the memo said. The carrier is also assessing the "size and scope of our leadership team and have identified ways to combine or restructure certain roles for greater efficiency at the leadership level," the memo said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

news
