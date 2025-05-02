Jeff Bezos discloses plan to sell up to $4.8 billion in Amazon stock

Jeff Bezos disclosed a plan to sell up to 25 million shares of Amazon stock over a period ending May 29, 2026, according to a securities filing.

At the current share price, the stake would be worth about $4.8 billion.

The disclosure comes a day after Amazon's first-quarter earnings report showed the company is bracing for tariff-related uncertainty.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to sell up to 25 million shares in the company over the next year, according to a financial filing on Friday.

Bezos, who stepped down as CEO in 2021 but remains Amazon's top shareholder, is selling the shares as part of a trading plan adopted on March 4, the filing states. The stake would be worth about $4.8 billion at the current price.

The disclosure follows Amazon's first-quarter earnings report late Thursday. While profit and revenue topped estimates, the company's forecast for operating income in the current quarter came in below Wall Street's expectations.

The results show that Amazon is bracing for uncertainty related to President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs. The company landed in the crosshairs of the White House this week over a report that Amazon planned to show shoppers the cost of the tariffs. Trump personally called Bezos to complain, and Amazon clarified that no such change was coming.

Bezos previously offloaded about $13.5 billion worth of Amazon shares last year, marking his first sale of company stock since 2021.

Since handing over the Amazon CEO role to Andy Jassy, Bezos has spent more of his time on his space exploration company, Blue Origin, and his $10 billion climate and biodiversity fund. He's used Amazon share sales to help fund Blue Origin, as well as the Day One Fund, which he launched in September 2018 to provide education in low-income communities and combat homelessness.

