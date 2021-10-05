Money Report

Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Following Wall Street Rebound

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade.
  • Mainland Chinese markets remain closed on Wednesday for the holidays.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade following an overnight bounce on Wall Street that saw stocks rebounding from Monday's losses.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.85% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.92%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.71%.

Shares in Australia also edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.12% higher.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 311.75 points to 34,314.67 while the S&P 500 jumped 1.05% to 4,345.72. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.25% to 14,433.83.

Despite Tuesday's gains, all three major averages on Wall Street are still down for the week.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers was at 93.984 following its bounce earlier in the week from below 93.9.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.53 per dollar, weaker than levels below 111.2 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7285, still above levels below $0.728 seen yesterday.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.16% to $82.69 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.2% to $79.09 per barrel.

