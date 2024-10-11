Jamie Dimon says geopolitical risks are surging: ‘Conditions are treacherous and getting worse'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sees risks climbing around the world amid widening conflicts in the Middle East and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine showing no signs of abating.

"We have been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation for some time, and recent events show that conditions are treacherous and getting worse," Dimon said Friday in the bank's third-quarter earnings release.

Dimon also said that he remained wary about the future of the economy, despite signs that the Federal Reserve has engineered a soft landing.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sees risks climbing around the world amid widening conflicts in the Middle East and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine showing no signs of abating.

"We have been closely monitoring the geopolitical situation for some time, and recent events show that conditions are treacherous and getting worse," Dimon said Friday in the bank's third-quarter earnings release.

"There is significant human suffering, and the outcome of these situations could have far-reaching effects on both short-term economic outcomes and more importantly on the course of history," he said.

Dimon also said that he remained wary about the future of the economy, despite signs that the Federal Reserve has engineered a soft landing.

"While inflation is slowing and the U.S. economy remains resilient, several critical issues remain, including large fiscal deficits, infrastructure needs, restructuring of trade and remilitarization of the world," Dimon said. "While we hope for the best, these events and the prevailing uncertainty demonstrate why we must be prepared for any environment."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.