Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Italy's right-wing leader Meloni positions herself as Trump's ally in Europe

By ,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 4, 2025. 
Italian Government | Reuters
  • During the meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Trump described Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a "fantastic woman… she's really taken Europe by storm."
  • The mutual admiration means Meloni is well-placed to position herself as Trump's key ally in Europe, as heavyweights Germany and France struggle with domestic political challenges.
  • During his reelection campaign, Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on all goods imported to the U.S. — the European Union's largest trading partner in terms of exports.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, meeting incoming President Donald Trump for the second time since he won the U.S. election in November.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

During the meeting in Florida, Trump described Meloni as a "fantastic woman… she's really taken Europe by storm" in a briefing with reporters.

Meloni, meanwhile, posted on X that she'd had a "nice evening" with Trump, adding that she was "ready to work together," according to a Google translation of her post.

She had previously spoken with the president-elect on the sidelines of the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in early December.

The mutual admiration means Meloni is well-placed to position herself as Trump's key ally in Europe. Her trans-Atlanic efforts come at a complicated time for other European heavyweights Germany and France, whose leaders are struggling with domestic political challenges and have both faced criticism from Trump.

Meloni has a number of reasons to court the incoming administration, not least Trump's tariff threat to Europe. During his reelection campaign, the former president threatened to impose a 10% tariff on all goods imported to the U.S. — the European Union's largest trading partner in terms of exports.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 4, 2025. 
Italian Government | Reuters
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 4, 2025. 

For Italy, the cost could be significant.  

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

German inflation rises more than expected to 2.9% in December

news 31 mins ago

Comcast to launch Universal Ads in bid to win smaller advertisers over from tech

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A study by European risk analysis firm Prometeia calculated that 10% duties on imports could cost the Italian economy up to $7 billion, as the U.S. is the country's second-largest export market after Germany. Caixabank analysts put Italy's exposure to the U.S. at around 4% of GDP, just behind Germany at 5%.

Alongside her meetings with Trump, Meloni has also been cultivating ties with Elon Musk, the Tesla boss who is expected to play a key role in Trump's new administration. In an interview with Italian news outlet Corriere della Sera, she described him as a "great figure of our times," adding he is a "genius" and wrongly portrayed as a "monster."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us