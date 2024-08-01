Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Israeli military says it killed Hamas armed wing leader Mohammed Deif in Gaza airstrike last month

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Said Khatib | Afp | Getty Images

Israel's military on Thursday said it killed the chief of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, in an airstrike in July.

"We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated," the Israel Defense Forces posted on its official X account.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The military said it spent weeks trying to confirm whether Deif, the target of the strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, was killed in the blast, while Hamas denied his death. Hamas did not immediately comment on Thursday's IDF announcement when contacted by CNBC.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us