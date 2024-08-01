Israeli military says it killed Hamas armed wing leader Mohammed Deif in Gaza airstrike last month

Israel's military on Thursday said it killed the chief of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, in an airstrike in July.

"We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated," the Israel Defense Forces posted on its official X account.

The military said it spent weeks trying to confirm whether Deif, the target of the strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, was killed in the blast, while Hamas denied his death. Hamas did not immediately comment on Thursday's IDF announcement when contacted by CNBC.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.

