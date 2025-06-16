Israel vows Iran will ‘pay the price' as attacks continue for a fourth day

Iran and Israel continued trading fire in a fourth day of armed escalations.

"The residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged following reported Iranian strikes against Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Investors have been weighing the odds of further escalation in the conflict and spillover into the broader oil-rich Middle East.

Tehran will "pay the price" for its fresh missile onslaught against Israel, the Jewish state's defense minister warned Monday, as markets braced for a fourth day of ramped-up conflict between the regional powers.

Fire exchanges have continued since Israel's Friday attack against Iran, with Iranian media reporting Tehran's latest strikes hit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, home to a major refinery. CNBC has reached out to operator Bazan for comment on the state of operations at the Haifa plant, amid reports of damage to Israel's energy infrastructure.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said overnight it deployed "innovative methods" that "disrupted the enemy's multi-layered defense systems, to the point that the Zionist air defense systems engaged in targeting each other," according to a statement obtained by NBC News.

Israel has widely depended on its highly efficient Iron Dome missile defense system to fend off attacks throughout regional conflicts — but even it can be overwhelmed if a large number of projectiles are fired.

The fresh hostilities are front-of-mind for investors, who have been weighing the odds of further escalation in the conflict and spillover into the broader oil-rich Middle East, amid concerns over crude supplies and the key shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Oil prices retained the gains of recent days and at 09:19 a.m. London time, Ice Brent futures with August delivery were trading at $73.81 per barrel, down 0.57% from the previous trading session. The Nymex WTI contract with July expiry was at $72.7 per barrel, 0.38% lower.

Elsewhere, however, markets showed initial signs of shrugging off the latest hostilities early on Monday.

Spot prices for key safe-haven asset gold retreated early morning, down 0.42% to $3,417.83 per ounce after nearly notching a two-year-high earlier in the session, with U.S. gold futures also down 0.65% to $ 3,430.5

Tel Aviv share indices pointed higher, with the blue-chip TA-35 up 0.99% and the wider TA-125 up 1.33%.

European stock markets opened higher Monday, meanwhile, and U.S. stock futures were also in the green.

Luis Costa, global head of EM sovereign credit at Citigroup Global Markets, signaled the muted reaction could be, in part, attributed to hopes of a brisk resolution to the conflict.

"So markets are obviously, you know, bearing in mind all potential scenarios. There are obviously potentially very bad scenarios in this story," he told CNBC's "Europe Early Edition" on Monday. "But there is still a way out in terms of, you know, a faster resolution and bringing Iran to the table, or a short continuation here, of a very surgical and intense strike by the Israeli army."

U.S. response in focus

As of Monday morning, Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom reported four dead and 87 injured following rocket strikes at four sites in "central Israel," reporting collapsed buildings, fire and people trapped under debris.

Accusing Tehran of targeting civilians in Israel to prevent the Israel Defense Forces from "continuing the attack that is collapsing its capabilities," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, a close longtime ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in a Google-translated social media update that "the residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon."

The IDF on Sunday said it had in turn "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes on numerous weapon production sites belonging to the Quds Force, the IRGC and the Iranian military, in Tehran."

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

The U.S.' response is now in focus, given its close support and arms provision to Israel, the unexpected cancellation of Washington's latest nuclear deal talks with Iran, and President Donald Trump's historically hard-hitting stance against Tehran during his first term.

Trump, who has been pushing Iran for a deal over its nuclear program, has weighed in on the conflict, opposing an Israeli proposal to kill Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to NBC News.

Discussions about the conflict are expected to take place during the ongoing meeting of the G7, encapsulating Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., along with the European Union.

— CNBC's Katrina Bishop contributed to this report.