The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation.

The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers.

There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending account limits, among others.

Amid soaring inflation, the IRS on Tuesday announced higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2023.

The agency has boosted the income thresholds for each bracket, applying to tax year 2023 for returns filed in 2024.

These brackets show how much you'll owe for federal income taxes on each portion of your "taxable income," calculated by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Higher standard deduction

The standard deduction will also increase in 2023, rising to $27,700 for married couples filing jointly, up from $25,900 in 2022. Single filers may claim $13,850, an increase from $12,950.

Other tax provisions adjust

The IRS also boosted figures for dozens of other provisions, such as the alternative minimum tax, a parallel system for higher earners and the estate tax exemption for wealthy families.

There's also a higher earned income tax credit, bumping the write-off to a maximum of $7,430 for low- to moderate-income filers. And employees can funnel $3,050 into health flexible spending accounts.

While the agency hasn't yet released 2023 limits for 401(k) and individual retirement accounts, experts predict IRA limits will jump to $6,500 for savers under 50.