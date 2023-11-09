Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Iridium announces end of Qualcomm satellite-to-phone partnership

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Aly Song | Reuters
  • U.S. semiconductor giant Qualcomm ended its partnership with satellite communications company Iridium to provide satellite-to-phone services.
  • Iridium said that, while "the companies successfully developed and demonstrated the technology," smartphone makers "have not included the technology in their devices," leading Qualcomm to end the agreement.
  • The move comes as major players pursue the nascent market to connect unmodified phones directly to satellites.

U.S. semiconductor giant Qualcomm ended its partnership with satellite communications company Iridium to provide satellite-to-phone services, Iridium announced on Thursday.

Iridium stock fell more than 8% in after-hours trading from its close at $37.14 a share

The company said that while the parties "successfully developed and demonstrated the technology," smartphone makers "have not included the technology in their devices," leading Qualcomm to end the agreement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Qualcomm didn't immediately return request for comment.

The move comes as major players pursue the nascent market to connect unmodified phones directly to satellites. A number of smartphone makers, service providers and satellite companies have partnered on projects including Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, AT&T, T-Mobile, AST SpaceMobile and more.

Apple is spending heavily to provide its "Emergency SOS with Satellite" service, which it rolled out with iPhone 14 models.

Money Report

11 mins ago

NWSL announces media deals with CBS Sports, ESPN, Amazon worth $240 million

news 16 mins ago

Unity shares slide as the company posts a revenue miss and skips guidance

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

Iridium noted in its release that the end of its agreement with Qualcomm allows it to re-engage with others who are working on satellite-to-cell projects. Iridium said the end of the agreements does not affect its full-year 2023 financial guidance.

"While I'm disappointed that this partnership didn't bear immediate fruit, we believe the direction of the industry is clear toward increased satellite connectivity in consumer devices," Iridium CEO Matt Desch said in a statement.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us