Iran threatens ‘irreparable damage' if U.S. enters Israel conflict

By Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC

TEHRAN, IRAN – JUNE 15: Fire and smoke rise into the sky after an Israeli attack on the Shahran oil depot on June 15, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Iran’s foreign minister said the country would respond “decisively and proportionally” to a wave of attacks that Israel launched beginning in the early hours of June 13. The attacks targeted multiple military, scientific and residential locations, as well as senior government officials. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday threatened the U.S. with "irreparable damage" if Washington follows through with a military strike against the Middle Eastern country.

"Any American military entry will undoubtedly be met with irreparable damage," Khamenei said, according to NBC News reporting.

"The Iranian people will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as they will stand firm against any imposed peace. This nation will never surrender to imposition from anyone," he added. "The Iranian people are not a people who can be forced into surrender."

On Tuesday, Trump had warned the patience of the U.S. — a historically close ally and weapons provider of Israel — was "wearing thin," noting that Khamenei is an "easy target."

"We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform, stressing the White House does not want missiles "shot at civilians, or American soldiers" but nevertheless aims for Tehran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Under Trump's second administration, the White House has been attempting to broker a deal over Iran's nuclear program, with talks so far yet to bear fruit.

CNBC has reached out to the White House for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated.

