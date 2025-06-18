In an impossible job market, some are returning to their ex-bosses for work

Though the U.S. economy continues to report stable job numbers, plenty of people are having a lousy time looking for work these days.

One way people are breaking through mass applications, AI interviews and HR ghosting? Returning to their ex-boss.

The share of so-called boomerang hires, or people who rejoin an old company, made up 35% of new hires in March, up from 31% a year earlier and 27% in 2018, according to data from ADP Research.

Boomerang hires skyrocketed in the information space, which includes telecommunications, broadcasting, publishing, computer programming and software development roles. Nearly 2 in 3 new hires in the sector were boomerang employees in March — double the share from the same time a year ago.

The uptick in boomerang hiring "is a trend that really underscores the stability in the labor market and how cautious hiring has been both on the employer side and on the worker side," says Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist.

Businesses aren't hiring as much as they were a few years ago, so when they do, they want to make sure a new addition can be onboarded quickly, will contribute to the organization early and overall "has the greatest chance of success," Richardson tells CNBC Make It. Who better to fill the role than someone who's already familiar with it, the company and its people?

Workers, meanwhile, may be burned out by the job search or worried about the economy and want to return to familiar territory, Richardson says.

How to become a boomerang candidate

If you're looking for a new job, a good networking strategy is to make a list of your former co-workers and bosses that you're on good terms with, seeing where they work now, and then looking up any opportunities there.

This works whether your colleague is at your old company or a new one, DeMase says.

Then, reach out to the co-worker about reconnecting and exploring if you'd be a good fit for the role you found. Let them know you're eager to interview for the job, what your new skills and experiences are, and your "value proposition" (the results you drive and the skills you use to achieve them), DeMase says.

Similarly, you can reach out to recruiters at your old company to let them know if you've found a job on their careers page and are applying, or to ask if they anticipate hiring for any roles you'd be a fit for.

Most importantly, do your research about what's available, be clear about what you bring to the table, and be specific in your ask, DeMase says.

"People are way more likely to respond when you have a specific ask and you're bringing forward a reason for them to respond, rather than some sort of generic outreach," she says.

Companies are trying to hang onto star workers

The tight hiring environment means companies and workers alike are also thinking more about how they separate from one other on good terms.

"The exit interview is being treated more like a 'see you later' type of interview than just a full goodbye," Richardson of ADP says. She's even heard of managers who check in with high-performing quitters to see if they're still happy at their new job.

Meanwhile, a record 1 in 3 people who just started a new job says their employer tried to keep them through a counteroffer, according to new ZipRecruiter data.

If you're leaving a job and might want to return in the future, Richardson suggests giving ample notice (two weeks is standard) and documenting your workflow for the next person. Leave a thank-you card for your old team as you exit, she says, and stay in touch by sending holiday or birthday cards, or inviting them out to coffee.

"Just because you no longer work together doesn't mean [your relationship] has to stop," Richardson says. "The easiest way to go back to a new employer is to stay top of mind. It's easier to do that than a lot of young people think it is."

