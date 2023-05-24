Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dies at 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness.

In recent years, Turner had suffered ill health. She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017.

The singer had a career that spanned decades.

Singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement said.



"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," it continued.

Widely referred to as the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll, Turner had a career that spanned over 60 years and included iconic songs "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do With It." Known for her energetic performances, signature sequins and tousled hair, Turner has won 12 Grammy awards and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

In a separate statement to Sky News, a spokesperson said Turner died "peacefully" at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the spokesperson said.

Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, as Anna Mae Bullock. She lived in Switzerland mostly out of the public spotlight for the past decade.

Tuner began her career as a teenager in the late 1950s singing backup for musician Ike Turner's blues band Kings of Rhythm. She soon became the group's main attraction. By 1962, she married Ike and began performing with him as a duo.



However, both the marriage and ensemble came to an end in the following years, as Tina alleged Ike was abusive. She later released acclaimed solo albums such as 1984's "Private Dancer."

In 2021, Tuner sold her music rights to German music company BMG. The deal included her past recordings across 10 studio albums, as well as rights to her name, image and likeness. She remained signed to record label Warner Music.

In the same year, Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. In 1991, she was enshrined along with ex-husband Ike Turner, who died in 2007.

At the 2021 induction ceremony, actress Angela Bassett, who portrayed Turner in a 1993 biographical film, praised the singer in a speech, and renditions of her songs were performed by artists including Keith Urban, H.E.R. and Christina Aguilera.

Following the announcement of Turner's death, tributes poured in for the late singer.

"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," tweeted Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."