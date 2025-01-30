Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IBM rallies 13%, heads for best day since 2000 on strong earnings

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM Arvind Krishna attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025. 
Yves Herman | Reuters
  • IBM surged nearly 13% on the back of a strong fourth-quarter print as artificial intelligence growth boosted its software business.
  • The move put the stock on pace for its best day since July 2000.
  • CEO Arvind Krishna said that the company posted $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI segment.

IBM surged 13% Thursday on the back of a strong fourth-quarter print that showed artificial intelligence growth boosting its software business.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The move put the stock on pace for its best day since July 20, 2000, when shares popped 13%.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share adjusted on $17.55 billion in revenue after the bell Wednesday. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected earnings to come in at $3.75 per share and revenues to reach $17.54 billion.

IBM reported a 1% rise in revenues overall, while its software unit grew 10% on a year-over-year basis amid growing demand for artificial intelligence and its operating system known as Red Hat Linux. CEO Arvind Krishna also said that the company posted $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI segment.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat," he said in a statement. "Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI."

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Wharton psychologist Adam Grant: Here's my ‘favorite advice to job seekers'—it's the easiest way to learn about a company's culture

news 11 mins ago

41-year-old's business brought in $1 million in its first year—then he quit to take a 9-to-5 job instead

Shares of IBM have gained 18% since the start of the year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us