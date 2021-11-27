‘I Use It for Life': Mike Tyson Joins the List of Celebrities Launching a Cannabis Line

Mike Tyson told CNBC cannabis makes him a "different person" and that he's releasing his Tyson 2.0 cannabis line to help others looking for emotional and physical relief.

"It's really all about the love of the medicine," the co-founder and chief brand officer of Tyson 2.0 said. "I put a great deal of time in agriculture and discovering the right strain."

The former heavyweight boxing champion of the world added, "It's become pretty complex, but the best time of my life."

Tyson 2.0 launched Friday in Colorado through a partnership with Columbia Care, a U.S.-based multistate operator that currently runs 99 dispensaries in 16 states, according to its website.

"Because of Mike Tyson's passion for cannabis, and the insight he brought to this brand through his own positive outcomes, we knew we needed to bring this product line, which has such a broad appeal, to market as quickly as possible. We're thrilled to be able to ramp up our partnership when we did," Jesse Channon, Columbia Care's chief growth officer, said in a statement. "It is also perfectly fitting that we are launching in Colorado, one of our largest markets, and look forward to leveraging our experience and scale to bring it to fruition across the country."

The Tyson 2.0 brand will begin selling 1-ounce bags of flower featuring a variety of strains — including the popular "Maui Wowie" — with varying potency priced at $89.95. The average price for an ounce of cannabis in the U.S. in November is $82, according to data from Cannabis Benchmarks. Tyson 2.0 has plans to sell pre-rolls and 3.5-gram jars of flower in the coming months.

"He's not just putting his name on a product. We won't put product on the market unless Mike approves," Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks told CNBC. Tyson is involved in the research and development process, Wilks added. "Mike actually gets to choose the strains that he prefers, the 'Sour Diesel' and 'The Toad' being some of his favorite strains," he said.

"My best strain is 'Sour Diesel,'" Tyson said with a smile while explaining his goal of creating a new and deeper relationship with his fans through cannabis. "It's a powerful connection with the buyer," he said.

The boxing legend joins a long list of celebrities using their fame to promote cannabis or CBD lines.

The family of music legend and cannabis advocate Bob Marley launched the "Marley Natural" cannabis line in 2016. Rapper and mogul Jay-Z created the "Monogram" cannabis line in 2020. Actor and comedian Seth Rogen, known for stoner comedies, started his "Houseplant" cannabis company in 2019. Martha Stewart launched her namesake CBD brand in 2020 and markets the line of wellness products for people and pets.

Tyson, 55, said he uses his cannabis line for wellness as well, noting, "I use it for life."

"If I don't use it for a week or three days, something of that capacity, I'm totally a different person. And I'm not a likable person," he said.