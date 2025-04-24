I always ask this one question during job interviews, says CEO: It's a ‘red flag' if they answer wrong

Monica Cepak has a go-to interview question that tells her a lot about a job candidate: What's the hardest problem you've ever solved at work, and how did you reach a solution?

The question itself is fairly common. But Cepak, the CEO of sexual and reproductive telehealth company Wisp, looks for something specific in each person's answer, she says.

If an interviewee's answer is "cross-functional in nature" — meaning it shows how they worked with other professionals to solve an issue — they're probably a team player who regularly collaborates with their coworkers, says Cepak, 38, who has nearly 10 years of experience in executive-level roles.

An answer like, "'Oh, I did everything myself. Myself, myself, myself'" is a telltale sign that a person "can't work well in an environment like ours because nobody can solve every problem [on their own.] We're a team at the end of the day, and your ability to problem solve by working with others is key," says Cepak.

"You'll be surprised how many times people will say 'I, I, I, I, I.' If I don't hear 'we' anywhere, that's usually a red flag," she notes.

Teamwork can make workplaces more efficient and productive, helping you fix mess-ups or find solutions to problems much quicker than you would on your own. And problem-solving skills are one of the "most important" traits Cepak seeks in employees, from entry-level 22-year-olds to people in executive positions, she says.

"The ability to problem-solve with curiosity, empathy [and] humility ultimately drives solutions forward, no matter how tough, no matter how many curveballs one gets thrown," she says, adding: "That gives me the confidence that someone would thrive in a [company] like ours."

How to showcase your problem-solving and teamwork skills

The best way to answer Cepak's question is to anticipate that it's coming, and prepare examples of effective collaboration in advance, she says.

The following answer, for example, could make you sound self-serving or anti-collaborative: "One time, our team was behind on a major project because no one understood their role. So I just did the whole thing by myself over the weekend. It was exhausting, but I got it done."

Instead, give an answer that showcases how you used your colleagues' strengths, in addition to your own, to meet a common goal, Cepak recommends.

Try something like this: "At my last job, our team was struggling with communication and meeting tight deadlines. I suggested we create a shared dashboard to track real-time updates and ensure everyone is aware of deadlines. I collaborated with our operations lead to build it out quickly, and we got everyone on board in a day."

Be sure to include problem solving and collaboration skills on your resume and to mention them on your job applications, advises LinkedIn career expert Drew McCaskill.

"When somebody says, 'Tell me about a time that you solved a problem that your company was facing,' they're really asking you about innovative thinking," McCaskill told CNBC Make It on April 2. "If my human skills are going to be a big part of these conversations, let me start to think about what the main ones are."

Teamwork and problem-solving skills should be valuable to any prospective employer, Cepak adds.

"I think that's a skill set that serves anyone in any company," she says. "How you approach those situations in times of stress really defines an individual's career."

