Hunter Biden declines to attend public hearing on House impeachment inquiry

Bill Clark | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Hunter Biden on Wednesday declined an invitation to testify in public next week as part of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, in a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said that neither he nor his client can attend because of a scheduling conflict with one of Hunter's ongoing criminal cases.

But that's "the least of the issues," said Lowell, who blasted the planned public hearing as an act of desperation by Republicans whose impeachment probe of the Democratic incumbent president has come under increasing scrutiny.

"Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended," Lowell wrote.

Hunter Biden sat for a closed-door deposition with the GOP investigators on Feb. 28. In that hourslong interview, he strongly disputed allegations at the center of the impeachment probe that his father was involved in his business dealings.

Comer on March 6 had invited Hunter Biden to testify again on March 20, this time in a public hearing titled, "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden's Abuse of Public Office."

