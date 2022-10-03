How to Get the Most Out of Apple's New AirPods

The new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) come with Adaptive Transparency, which blocks out loud sounds even when your Pros aren't in Noise Cancellation mode.

You can charge your AirPods Pro 2 in four different ways.

Thanks to a new speaker on the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case, you can play a sound to help you locate lost AirPods.

Apple's new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) launched on Sept. 23 and cost $249. They have a ton of new features that make them a must-buy if you like AirPods.

Here's how to get the most out of your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and use each of the new features.

1. How to turn AirPods 2 Adaptive Transparency on or off

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thanks to a new H2 chip, the new AirPods have Adaptive Transparency mode, which allows them to block out harsh noises such as a siren or motorcycle. It's not the same feature as Noise Cancellation mode, which will block out much more noise around you, and instead blocks out loud noises even if noise cancellation is off. Here's how to turn it on.

Make sure your AirPods are connected to your iPhone.

Open Settings.

Tap the listing for your AirPods at the top of the Settings page.

Scroll down to Adaptive Transparency and toggle this on or off.

Sofia Pitt

2. How to control the volume on your AirPods Pro 2

Touch control on the new Pros allows you to lower or raise the volume by lightly swiping up or down on the stem of the AirPods. Here's how to use the feature.

You'll feel an area that's slightly indented and has a matte texture, instead of a shiny one, on the side of either AirPod.

Lightly stroke up or down to control the volume.

Each time you stroke the stem, the volume will only increase or decrease by one level. You'll hear a ticking sound with each stroke. You'll also be able to see the volume increasing on your iPhone.

Sofia Pitt

3. How to charge AirPods Pro 2

There are four ways to charge your new AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

You can use the Lightning charger that comes with the new AirPods. You can also drop them onto any Qi wireless charging pad. MagSafe is built into the new AirPods, which means the case will automatically stick to any MagSafe charger you might already own for an iPhone. And for the first time ever, you can use an Apple Watch Charger to charge your new Pros. It just sticks on magnetically and begins charging.

Sofia Pitt

4. How to find your AirPods Pro 2

The new AirPods case has Apple's U1 chip inside, so you can use the Find My app to see the exact location of where you last left your AirPods.

Since there's a new speaker built into the case, you can also ask Find My to play a noise from your AirPods case so you can better locate it. Here's how to do it.