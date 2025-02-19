How long $1 million will last in retirement in every U.S. state—the difference between Hawaii and West Virginia is 77 years

How long $1 million lasts in retirement varies widely across the U.S. — stretching more than 80 years in some states but running out in less than 20 in others.

Those are the findings of a recent GOBankingRates analysis, which examined how far $1 million in retirement savings plus Social Security benefits would go in each state.



The study factored in basic cost-of-living expenses for a single person using data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and retiree spending data for each state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The calculations include the cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous expenses, but exclude taxes.

Home prices from Zillow, assuming a 10% down payment and a 6.91% mortgage rate, were also used in the study.

In Hawaii, $1 million covers just 12 years of retirement — the shortest span of any state. That's followed by 16 years in California and 19 in Massachusetts, two other states known for having a high cost of living. Higher housing costs are the biggest factor behind higher living expenses in these states, but health care, utilities and groceries also add to the burden.

At the other end of the spectrum, $1 million could last more than 80 years in some of the least expensive states, stretching 87 years in Mississippi and up to 89 in West Virginia.

Here's a look at how long $1 million could last a single person in each state, according to GOBankingRates, listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Monthly expenses : $1,794

: $1,794 Annual cost after Social Security : $14,874

: $14,874 Years $1 million lasts: 67

Alaska

Monthly expenses : $2,601

: $2,601 Annual cost after Social Security : $35,853

: $35,853 Years $1 million lasts: 28

Arizona

Monthly expenses : $1,890

: $1,890 Annual cost after Social Security : $31,215

: $31,215 Years $1 million lasts: 32

Arkansas

Monthly expenses : $1,725

: $1,725 Annual cost after Social Security : $13,000

: $13,000 Years $1 million lasts: 77

California

Monthly expenses : $2,269

: $2,269 Annual cost after Social Security : $61,406

: $61,406 Years $1 million lasts: 16

Colorado

Monthly expenses : $1,899

: $1,899 Annual cost after Social Security : $39,759

: $39,759 Years $1 million lasts: 25

Connecticut

Monthly expenses : $2,154

: $2,154 Annual cost after Social Security : $34,113

: $34,113 Years $1 million lasts: 29

Delaware

Monthly expenses : $1,930

: $1,930 Annual cost after Social Security : $27,919

: $27,919 Years $1 million lasts: 36

Florida

Monthly expenses : $1,893

: $1,893 Annual cost after Social Security : $29,362

: $29,362 Years $1 million lasts: 34

Georgia

Monthly expenses : $1,863

: $1,863 Annual cost after Social Security : $23,206

: $23,206 Years $1 million lasts: 43

Hawaii

Monthly expenses : $2,761

: $2,761 Annual cost after Social Security : $80,125

: $80,125 Years $1 million lasts: 12

Idaho

Monthly expenses : $1,887

: $1,887 Annual cost after Social Security : $32,289

: $32,289 Years $1 million lasts: 31

Illinois

Monthly expenses : $1,931

: $1,931 Annual cost after Social Security : $19,937

: $19,937 Years $1 million lasts: 50

Indiana

Monthly expenses : $1,854

: $1,854 Annual cost after Social Security : $16,826

: $16,826 Years $1 million lasts: 59

Iowa

Monthly expenses : $1,836

: $1,836 Annual cost after Social Security : $15,158

: $15,158 Years $1 million lasts: 66

Kansas

Monthly expenses : $1,801

: $1,801 Annual cost after Social Security : $15,315

: $15,315 Years $1 million lasts: 65

Kentucky

Monthly expenses : $1,864

: $1,864 Annual cost after Social Security : $14,456

: $14,456 Years $1 million lasts: 69

Louisiana

Monthly expenses : $1,785

: $1,785 Annual cost after Social Security : $13,065

: $13,065 Years $1 million lasts: 77

Maine

Monthly expenses : $2,070

: $2,070 Annual cost after Social Security : $30,194

: $30,194 Years $1 million lasts: 33

Maryland

Monthly expenses : $1,931

: $1,931 Annual cost after Social Security : $31,301

: $31,301 Years $1 million lasts: 32

Massachusetts

Monthly expenses : $2,340

: $2,340 Annual cost after Social Security : $51,686

: $51,686 Years $1 million lasts: 19

Michigan

Monthly expenses : $1,835

: $1,835 Annual cost after Social Security : $16,561

: $16,561 Years $1 million lasts: 60

Minnesota

Monthly expenses : $1,936

: $1,936 Annual cost after Social Security : $24,654

: $24,654 Years $1 million lasts: 41

Mississippi

Monthly expenses : $1,784

: $1,784 Annual cost after Social Security : $11,473

: $11,473 Years $1 million lasts: 87

Missouri

Monthly expenses : $1,780

: $1,780 Annual cost after Social Security : $16,403

: $16,403 Years $1 million lasts: 61

Montana

Monthly expenses : $1,825

: $1,825 Annual cost after Social Security : $31,651

: $31,651 Years $1 million lasts: 32

Nebraska

Monthly expenses : $1,857

: $1,857 Annual cost after Social Security : $18,172

: $18,172 Years $1 million lasts: 55

Nevada

Monthly expenses : $1,855

: $1,855 Annual cost after Social Security : $32,332

: $32,332 Years $1 million lasts: 31

New Hampshire

Monthly expenses : $2,081

: $2,081 Annual cost after Social Security : $38,052

: $38,052 Years $1 million lasts: 26

New Jersey

Monthly expenses : $2,001

: $2,001 Annual cost after Social Security : $41,315

: $41,315 Years $1 million lasts: 24

New Mexico

Monthly expenses : $1,829

: $1,829 Annual cost after Social Security : $20,976

: $20,976 Years $1 million lasts: 48

New York

Monthly expenses : $2,028

: $2,028 Annual cost after Social Security : $34,570

: $34,570 Years $1 million lasts: 29

North Carolina

Monthly expenses : $1,883

: $1,883 Annual cost after Social Security : $23,429

: $23,429 Years $1 million lasts: 43

North Dakota

Monthly expenses : $1,862

: $1,862 Annual cost after Social Security : $19,006

: $19,006 Years $1 million lasts: 53

Ohio

Monthly expenses : $1,853

: $1,853 Annual cost after Social Security : $16,099

: $16,099 Years $1 million lasts: 62

Oklahoma

Monthly expenses : $1,832

: $1,832 Annual cost after Social Security : $14,048

: $14,048 Years $1 million lasts: 71

Oregon

Monthly expenses : $2,017

: $2,017 Annual cost after Social Security : $37,346

: $37,346 Years $1 million lasts: 27

Pennsylvania

Monthly expenses : $1,878

: $1,878 Annual cost after Social Security : $18,974

: $18,974 Years $1 million lasts: 53

Rhode Island

Monthly expenses : $2,113

: $2,113 Annual cost after Social Security : $36,920

: $36,920 Years $1 million lasts: 27

South Carolina

Monthly expenses : $1,838

: $1,838 Annual cost after Social Security : $20,595

: $20,595 Years $1 million lasts: 49

South Dakota

Monthly expenses : $1,834

: $1,834 Annual cost after Social Security : $21,074

: $21,074 Years $1 million lasts: 47

Tennessee

Monthly expenses : $1,713

: $1,713 Annual cost after Social Security : $20,466

: $20,466 Years $1 million lasts: 49

Texas

Monthly expenses : $1,851

: $1,851 Annual cost after Social Security : $21,155

: $21,155 Years $1 million lasts: 47

Utah

Monthly expenses : $1,893

: $1,893 Annual cost after Social Security : $37,797

: $37,797 Years $1 million lasts: 26

Vermont

Monthly expenses : $2,050

: $2,050 Annual cost after Social Security : $30,022

: $30,022 Years $1 million lasts: 33

Virginia

Monthly expenses : $1,927

: $1,927 Annual cost after Social Security : $28,916

: $28,916 Years $1 million lasts: 35

Washington

Monthly expenses : $2,096

: $2,096 Annual cost after Social Security : $45,629

: $45,629 Years $1 million lasts: 22

West Virginia

Monthly expenses : $1,833

: $1,833 Annual cost after Social Security : $11,263

: $11,263 Years $1 million lasts: 89

Wisconsin

Monthly expenses : $1,895

: $1,895 Annual cost after Social Security : $22,148

: $22,148 Years $1 million lasts: 45

Wyoming

Monthly expenses : $1,864

: $1,864 Annual cost after Social Security : $24,836

: $24,836 Years $1 million lasts: 40

