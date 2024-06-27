How is Amazon hurting Walgreens' business? Jim Cramer explains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors why he thinks Amazon is making it hard for Walgreens to succeed.

Walgreens earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, and shares plunged 22% on Thursday.

After Walgreens reported a disappointing quarter on Thursday, CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors why he thinks Amazon is making it hard for the drugstore giant to succeed.

"The stock market can be a brutal, brutal, brutal task master. So can capitalism. I'm sure that Walgreens will come up with some way to make money before its debt position wipes it out," he said. "But, right now, my money's on the company with the stock on the all-time high list, not the one that's on the new low list. My money is on Amazon."

The stock hit a new 52-week low on Thursday, with shares tumbling 22% after the company's earnings came in significantly below Wall Street's expectations. The retailer also slashed its full-year guidance, with CEO Tim Wentworth saying in a statement that Walgreens continues to face "a difficult operating environment" due to "persistent pressures on the U.S. consumer" and "marketplace dynamics" that hurt the pharmacy business.

Cramer said Walgreens is more expensive than Amazon and less convenient, adding that there are not enough employees at its stores. He also discussed the chain's ongoing theft issues and expressed frustration that many items are locked behind plexiglass.

He conceded that Walgreens' back-of-store pharmacy business may currently have a slight edge on Amazon. But Cramer noted that pharmacists can be hard to find, and that the e-commerce giant does have its own pharmacy segment.

Cramer wondered whether Walgreens will end up like Borders, a now-defunct bookstore chain that saw its profits vanish as Amazon became more and more popular.

"Look, Amazon never set out to destroy Borders. They didn't set out to destroy Walgreens, either," he said. "But they do set out to get the best products with the best values at the most convenient places — the most convenient places meaning your home."

Walgreens and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com