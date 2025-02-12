How Elon Musk's DOGE took over the Education Department, one office at a time

Staffers from Elon Musk's secretive government slashing effort, the Department of Government Efficiency, have pushed the highest officials at the Department of Education out of their own offices, rearranged the furniture and set up white noise machines to muffle their voices, employees at the agency said.

Instead of collaborating with Trump officials, the DOGE employees appear to be competing with one another to make the biggest budget cuts.

Staffers from Elon Musk's secretive government slashing effort, DOGE, have pushed the highest-ranking officials at the Department of Education out of their own offices, rearranged the furniture and set up white noise machines to muffle their voices, employees at the agency said.

Deprived of her own office, acting Education Secretary Denise Carter was spotted last week sitting outside the main leadership suite, one staffer said. Meanwhile, acting undersecretary James Bergeron held off moving into his office, sources told CNBC, because DOGE staffers were occupying it.

"They took over the top real estate, they made themselves at home," an official told CNBC. "It was that attitude of, 'we can do whatever we want.'"

Sources for this story were granted anonymity, because they feared retribution if they were named.

Having taken over the VIP offices on the 7th floor of the agency's headquarters in Washington D.C., Department of Government Efficiency representatives then went looking for office equipment around the building to "move into their compound," an Education Department staffer told CNBC.

Asked about the working arrangements and office space, a department spokesperson did not respond.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his intent to dismantle the Department of Education. As an agency authorized by Congress, Trump cannot eliminate it without congressional approval.

In the meantime, Musk and his DOGE team can slowly starve it.

Education Department officials described tension between the DOGE team and department leadership — including Republicans who arrived at the department to help implement a conservative education agenda.

A White House spokesperson did not respond to questions from CNBC about the workflow at Education Department.

Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Education, Linda McMahon, will have her confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Instead of collaborating with Trump-friendly officials, the DOGE employees appear to be competing with one another to get a very large headline on budget cuts, the sources added.

On Monday, that headline was indeed very big: "$881 million" worth of contracts with the Education Department had been canceled, according to the DOGE social media account.

This competitive element of the DOGE cost cutting effort is likely due in part to the rules that govern the DOGE staffers' employment.

Most DOGE workers are designated as Special Government Employees, a category that insulates them from some federal disclosure requirements. But in exchange, the status limits the total number of days SGEs can work per year to 130.

The way the DOGE teams appear to be operating, they have about four months to make all the cuts they can. After that, the agencies will be left to deal with the fallout.

DOGE's demands

Day-to-day, the DOGE team members are "secretive," a current staffer said. "They didn't make conversation."

Some employees feel they need to physically stay out of the way of DOGE staffers, and one official described the overall vibe from the team as "intimidating."

Constantly shifting demands from DOGE employees about how much funding they need to cut have left employees confused and afraid, two employees told CNBC.

What's more, they said, the demands of DOGE teams appear to be arbitrary, and not rooted in any political or policy goals.

In many cases, the DOGE teams don't tell department staffers which contracts they need to cancel.

Instead, staffers are given a figure, typically in person rather than in writing, and told to cut that much money from programs. Other times, sources report they were given a percentage of funding and told to cut that much.

One employee recalled a demand by DOGE employees to slash around 80% of the funding for websites and services that support federal student loan applications.

Around 17 million families apply for college aid each year using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.