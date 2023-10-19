How El Niño will affect the weather this winter

This is the first time in four years that El Niño has been active as winter begins, according to NOAA.

Temperatures in the northern and far west parts of the United States will be warmer than normal, most especially Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and northern New England, NOAA forecasts.

Portions of northern Alaska, some parts of the West, the Gulf Coast, the southern plains region, the lower mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States will be wetter than normal, NOAA predicts.

The El Niño weather pattern is still active heading into the winter this year and it will mean the northern and far west portions of the United states will have a warmer than usual winter and some western and southeastern swaths of the United States will have a wetter winter than usual, according to a prediction released Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

El Niño ("little boy" in Spanish) and La Niña ("little girl" in Spanish) are opposite weather patterns driven by a change in the trade winds in Pacific Ocean. When active, they can impact weather conditions around the globe.

This is the first time in four years that El Niño has been active as winter begins, according to NOAA.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Temperatures in the northern and far west portions of the United States will be warmer than normal, most especially Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and northern New England.

Image credit: NOAA

El Niño will also mean portions of northern Alaska, some parts of the West, the Gulf Coast, the southern plains region, the lower mid-Atlantic and the southeastern United States will likely see a wetter than usual winter, according to NOAA.

"An enhanced southern jet stream and associated moisture often present during strong El Niño events supports high odds for above-average precipitation for the Gulf Coast, lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast states this winter," Jon Gottschalck, of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said in a written statement.

Parts of the northern Rockies and central Great Lakes region — specifically Michigan, northern Ohio and Indiana — are forecast to have a drier than normal winter.

Image credit: NOAA

One third of the United States is in drought as of Oct.17, according to Brad Pugh, operational drought lead with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. And so for some regions, the extra rain will be welcome.

"During late October, heavy precipitation is likely to result in drought improvement for the central U.S. El Nino with its enhanced precipitation is expected to provide drought relief to the southern U.S. during the next few months," Pugh said in a statement.

And while El Niño rains will alleviate ongoing droughts in some regions, it may also drive the development of drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest. Hawaii's drought, which contributed to the Maui fires earlier this year, is also forecast to persist or worsen.