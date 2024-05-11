Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

How American carmakers lost ground in China

By Robert Ferris,CNBC

Visual China Group | Getty Images

American automakers and their non-Chinese counterparts are fighting an existential battle, as local rivals in China outpace them.

Chinese companies flush with government investments and subsidies have leapfrogged the competition in electric vehicle technology and software. U.S. automaker sales have fallen dramatically since their peak a few years ago.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

"I don't want to sound overly dramatic," said Michael Dunne of Dunne Insights, who has been studying markets in China and other Asian countries for nearly 30 years. "I just want to be realistic when I say that within the next five years, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan more likely than not will be out of China. They just are no longer competitive with the Chinese."

GM's sales in China, including those of joint ventures it maintains in the country, have fallen from a high of 4 million vehicles in 2017 to 2.1 million in 2023. That was lower than U.S. sales of 2.59 million for the first time since 2009.

Equity income from the country — GM's metric for how much it earns in its second-largest market — fell 34% for the year to $446 million, including a 54% year-over-year decline during the fourth quarter alone.

Several factors have contributed to the decline of U.S. automakers in China.

Chinese automakers learned a lot from the foreign carmakers that were required by a longtime law to partner with them in order to operate in the region. Later, those successful Chinese companies bought foreign brands, including British brands MG and Lotus, and Volvo of Sweden. China-based names — including BYD, in which Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake — also saw a spike in outside investment.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

NBA Champion Dwyane Wade says it took years to learn how to manage his millions: ‘I had never really handled more than $500 at a time'

news 2 hours ago

NHL's Coyotes CEO, other Latino executives launch platform to promote Hispanics in sports

The Chinese market has changed dramatically over the past decade. The concept of a car as a rolling computer or smartphone is a reality in the country. In fact, recent entrants include cellphone makers Xiaomi and Huawei.

That's precisely why American automakers shouldn't give up on China despite the U.S. companies' sales setbacks, according to Bill Russo, a former Chrysler executive who runs Automobility, a consulting firm in Shanghai. These shifts in the past few years are here to stay, he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"If you don't compete in China, then what are you going to do when China shows up in your backyard?" Russo said. "How do you know how to compete with them? You haven't even tried."

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us