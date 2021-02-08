How 3 Millennials Started a Hard Seltzer Brand While Working Full-Time Jobs

There was no shortage of hard seltzer ads during the Super Bowl.

Bud Light and Coors spent a good part of their advertising budget pushing new, fruity-flavored drinks signaling that seltzer may be the future.

Even Coca-Cola plans to launch a hard seltzer in 2021 under its Topo Chico label.

With so many behemoth brands already in the market, getting shelf space can feel next to impossible for a small brand with no backing.

Enter Nectar Hard Seltzer.

Millennials Jeremy Kim, John Dalsey and Brando began their first production run after scraping together their last $20,000.

Manufacturing problems quickly ate up their investment and nearly forced the founders to call it quits.

Then one of their videos went viral on Tik Tok and changed everything. Check out this video to see how the company started and to learn about its unique marketing strategy.

More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees

Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame

How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.