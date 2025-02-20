Home price growth has slowed. But high costs, economic worries have some buyers retreating

There are signs that the housing market is swinging to favor buyers. But renewed worries about the economy are holding some buyers back.

"A lot of it is coming from the White House," said Chen Zhao, an economist at Redfin.

Here's what to know if you're house hunting.

On the upside for homebuyers, home price growth has slowed and mortgage rates have retreated from recent peaks.

The median sale price for homes was $375,475 in the four weeks ending February 16, up 3.7% from a year prior, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage firm. That is the smallest increase in nearly five months.

Meanwhile, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage inched down to 6.87% the week ending Feb. 13, per Freddie Mac data. That's the lowest so far in the year, and down from the latest peak of 7.04% in January.

However, "buyers are still faced with this massive affordability challenge," said Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow.

Mortgage applications for the week ending February 14 fell 6.6% from a week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Banker's Association. Experts forecast January home sales data — set to come out Friday — to show a decline.

On top of relatively high costs, some buyers could be having second thoughts as uncertainty about the broader economy creeps in, according to Chen Zhao, an economist at Redfin.

Promising signs in the housing market

Some factors in the housing market are giving buyers more room to negotiate prices, according to experts.

For one, inventory is growing as more owners put their homes up for sale. With more options available, buyers have "a little bit more bargaining power in the market," Divounguy said.

According to Redfin data, there were 564,642 new home listings in January, up 1.9% from a month prior and 4.7% higher from a year earlier. New home listings hit the highest level since July 2022.

Some home sellers are cutting their asking prices, too. The typical home is selling for 2% less than its asking price, the biggest discount in two years, per Redfin data.

Buyers worry about the economy, job loss

Some buyers are rethinking their plans given broader economic uncertainty, experts say.

As of mid-February, thousands of workers across multiple federal agencies and departments have been laid off as part of President Trump's aim to reduce the government workforce.

This can make people who either work directly with the government or are connected through contract work or federal funding "nervous that there could be big changes on the horizon," Zhao said.

"They are worried about job security," said Zhao, which takes a home purchase off the table.

"The first thing you might do is hold off on a really big purchase because you're worried about financial security," she added.

The anxiety doesn't stop there — the possibility of trade wars and drastic changes in government spending may leave Americans wondering "what's next?" Zhao explained.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum laying out his plan to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on foreign nations. The plan allows the U.S. to treat other countries' non-tariff policies as unfair trade practices that warrant tariffs in response.

For consumers, the prospect of higher prices on everyday items and the potential for inflation to accelerate may make them hesitate to invest in a new home.

How to navigate the buyers' market

If you've been in the market for a while and you see a house that you really like, try to negotiate hard on the price and see where it goes, Zhao said.

If the home seller isn't open to lowering the asking price, see if they can cover additional expenses like closing costs or to pay for the buyer's real estate agent fees.

Those can be valuable concessions.

Closing costs can run between about 2% and 6% of the loan amount, according to NerdWallet. If you take out a $300,000 mortgage, you could pay from $6,000 to $18,000 in closing costs on top of the down payment.

The average buyer's agent commission was 2.37% for homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 2.45% a year prior, per a data analysis by Redfin.

If not, check out the new builds market — some builders are offering incentives like "in-house lending" and often provide favorable loan terms like lower rates, experts say.