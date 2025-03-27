H&M posts weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales in slow start to the year

H&M on Thursday posted weaker than expected first-quarter sales in a slow start to the year for the world's second-largest clothing retailer.
Sales at the Swedish fashion giant rose 2% in local currencies to 55.33 billion Swedish krona ($5.5 billion) in the three-month period, slightly below the 55.86 billion forecast by LSEG analysts.
Operating profit totaled 1.2 billion in the first quarter, versus 1.9 billion Swedish krona expected.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
