H&M posts weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales in slow start to the year

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

Consumers walk in front of H&M shop in Galeria Krakowska shopping mall in central Krakow, Poland on March 13, 2025. The country keeps its interest rates high as anyway high inflation is expected to rise again which affects the Polish economy. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

H&M on Thursday posted weaker than expected first-quarter sales in a slow start to the year for the world's second-largest clothing retailer.

Sales at the Swedish fashion giant rose 2% in local currencies to 55.33 billion Swedish krona ($5.5 billion) in the three-month period, slightly below the 55.86 billion forecast by LSEG analysts.

Operating profit totaled 1.2 billion in the first quarter, versus 1.9 billion Swedish krona expected.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

