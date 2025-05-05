Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Hinge Health says revenue increased 50% in first quarter — still no price range for IPO

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Hinge Health’s TrueMotion feature.
Courtesy: Hinge Health
  • Hinge Health said in its updated IPO prospectus on Monday that revenue in the first quarter climbed 50% to $123.8 million.
  • The digital health company is pushing towards a public market debut but still hasn't provided a price range for its offering.
  • The company swung to a net profit for the quarter.

Hinge Health on Monday updated its prospectus to include the results from its first quarter, which showed accelerating revenue growth over its fourth quarter.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The digital physical therapy startup filed to go public in March, but it has not shared a price range yet. Hinge said that revenue in its first quarter climbed 50% to $123.8 million, up from $82.7 million during the same period last year. Hinge reported $117.3 million in revenue during its fourth quarter, up 44% from the same period in 2023.

Hinge said its net income for the period was $17.1 million after taxes, up from a net loss of $26.5 million after taxes during the same period last year.

The company is attempting to go public at a time of extreme economic uncertainty and market volatility, spurred largely by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policy. Several companies, including online lender Klarna and ticket marketplace StubHub, have delayed their long-awaited IPOs.

Hinge's updated prospectus signals to investors that the company is planning to forge ahead.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Here are the SpaceX employees who were elected to run Musk's new company town of Starbase, Texas

news 48 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street looks to Fed policy meeting: Live updates

While the company's revenue jumped 50%, the cost of goods sold fell slightly. That allowed Hinge to lift its gross margin to 81% from 70% a year earlier and record an operating income of $13.1 million after losing $31. 4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Hinge uses software to help patients treat acute musculoskeletal injuries, chronic pain and carry out post-surgery rehabilitation remotely. Large employers cover the costs so their employees can access Hinge's app-based virtual physical therapy, as well as its wearable electrical nerve stimulation device called Enso. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Daniel Perez, Hinge's CEO, and Gabriel Mecklenburg, the company's executive chairman, co-founded the company in 2014 after experiencing personal struggles with physical rehabilitation.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Q1 2025 was the company's first profitable quarter. Hinge was profitable previously.

WATCH: IPO window likely to open in first half of 2026: PitchBook

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us