Hims & Hers to offer at-home blood draws and lab testing with new acquisition

Hims and Hers Health has acquired at-home lab testing facility Trybe Labs.

The acquisition will allow the telehealth company to provide at-home lab testing through its platform.

The deal was completed through cash on hand and is expected to roll out over the next year.

Hims & Hers Health announced Wednesday it has acquired New Jersey-based at-home lab testing facility Trybe Labs.

The deal will allow the telehealth company to offer at-home blood draws and more comprehensive pre-treatment testing to its users.

"Access to richer data allows us to deepen the insights that providers can use on our platform to guide their clinical decisions for each individual patient," said Dr. Patrick Carroll, Hims & Hers chief medical officer.

"At-home lab testing is one more exciting step towards elevating the personal, comprehensive care customers in this country should expect," Carroll added.

Hims did not disclose terms of the deal, but said it funded it through cash on hand. The company told CNBC it will share pricing for the new testing options when the offering is made available to customers over the next year.

The acquisition by Hims & Hers will offer competition to blood drawing services like Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics.

The startup is expanding its services less than one year after it started offering compounded GLP-1 weight loss drugs. As Hims & Hers casts itself as a cheaper alternative to established companies, it recently took aim at the pharmaceutical industry in a Super Bowl ad, saying the industry is "priced for profits, not patients."

"The healthcare that customers expect and deserve today is on-demand care with treatments designed specifically for them," said Dr. Carroll.

While the company's stock has been volatile, Wall Street has bought in this year: shares have soared 141% in 2025.

The new acquisition will add testing capabilities for LDL cholesterol, lipoprotein(a), cholesterol and apolipoprotein, the company said. It will also expand the company's ability to offer access to care and treatments across a range of conditions including low testosterone and premenopausal and menopausal support.

Hims users will be provided a blood lancet provided by home diagnostic testing company Tasso. The lancet is a single-use device that collects whole liquid blood samples and cleared for premarket use by the FDA.

Users attach the device to their upper arm and press a button that triggers the lancet to prick the skin and draw a small amount of blood collected in a microtube.

Providers on the platform will use the information collected as part of determining a treatment plan for patients.

Hims & Hers said it will use data from the blood work — with patient identities removed — to accelerate its development of AI-powered health care.