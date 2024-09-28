Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in strike, Israeli army says

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said via social media platform X.

Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) said Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for more than three decades, was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted what it described as a "targeted strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon's capital of Beirut.

No comments or statements from Hezbollah have yet been made.

The Israeli army on Saturday officially announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, one day after carrying out a large-scale attack on Lebanon.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said via social media platform X.

Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) said Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for more than three decades, was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted what it described as a "targeted strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon's capital of Beirut.

Among other Hezbollah commanders, the IDF said Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's southern front, was also killed in the strike.

CNBC was not able to independently verify the report. No comments or statements from Hezbollah have yet been made.

Israel's announcement marks what would be considered a monumental blow to Hezbollah after several months of conflict. The IDF said Nasrallah was the group's "central decision-maker" and "strategic leader."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.