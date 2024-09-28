Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in strike, Israeli army says

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

A portrait of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah sits amid destruction in a area targeted overnight by Israeli airstrikes in Saksakiyeh on September 26, 2024.
Mahmoud Zayyat | Afp | Getty Images
  • "Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said via social media platform X.
  • Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) said Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for more than three decades, was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted what it described as a "targeted strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon's capital of Beirut.
  • No comments or statements from Hezbollah have yet been made.

The Israeli army on Saturday officially announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, one day after carrying out a large-scale attack on Lebanon.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said via social media platform X.

Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) said Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for more than three decades, was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted what it described as a "targeted strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon's capital of Beirut.

Among other Hezbollah commanders, the IDF said Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's southern front, was also killed in the strike.

CNBC was not able to independently verify the report. No comments or statements from Hezbollah have yet been made.

Israel's announcement marks what would be considered a monumental blow to Hezbollah after several months of conflict. The IDF said Nasrallah was the group's "central decision-maker" and "strategic leader."

Money Report

Elon Musk 9 hours ago

Elon Musk's X will be allowed back online in Brazil after paying one more fine

news 11 hours ago

OpenAI sees roughly $5 billion loss this year on $3.7 billion in revenue

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us