Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's where the jobs are for August 2024 — in one chart

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Here’s where the jobs are for August 2024 — in one chart
Getty Images
  • The August jobs report came in weaker than expected.
  • Employment growth by different industries showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy.
  • The growth was led by leisure and hospitality and health care and social assistance.

The August jobs report came in weaker than expected, and employment growth by different industries showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The growth was led by leisure and hospitality and health care and social assistance, with each category adding more than 40,000 jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If private education is included with the health-care group, as some economists do, that category would have grown by 47,000 jobs.

Elsewhere in the report, related categories of jobs saw conflicting data. Construction was a bright spot, growing by 34,000 jobs, but manufacturing shed 24,000 jobs. Professional and business services ticked up by 8,000 jobs, but information lost 7,000.

"The job growth is coming really from only three places right now: leisure and hospitality, health and education services, and government. … We're just not seeing a lot of growth in business and professional services, and I think that is indicative of an economy that's slowing down," former Department of Labor chief economist Betsey Stevenson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Trader Joe's confirms viral $2.99 mini tote bags will be back in stores this month—but not for long

news 42 mins ago

Unemployment among Black workers falls in August, bucking trend from other groups

Even some of the stronger categories showed a slowdown, at least temporarily. The health-care subsector added 31,000 jobs, or about half its average over the prior 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us