Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

By Alex Harring, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a press conference in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Dec. 13, 2023.
Liu Jie | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting in March.

Text removed from the March statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference here.

Read: Fed holds rates steady as it notes rising uncertainty and stagflation risk

