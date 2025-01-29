Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

By Sean Conlon,CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference where he announced the Fed had cut interest rates by a quarter point following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2024. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting in December.

Text removed from the December statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

Watch here for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us