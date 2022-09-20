Here's How You Can Save $2 Million for Retirement on an Annual Salary of $50,000

Consistently saving a small percentage of your salary is a simple way to ensure you're prepared for retirement.

As a rule of thumb, most financial advisors suggest you save 10% to 15% of your earnings.

Here's a case study assuming you start with no savings, plan to retire at 65 and have investments that earn 6% annually.

If you want to retire with $2 million, you'll need to invest about 24% of a salary of $50,000 starting in your 20s. Waiting until you're older will require a larger portion of your pay. If you wait until your 30s, then that number jumps to 34% of your salary. This does not account for variables such as a possible pay increase or decrease, employer match, inflation or any other of life's curveballs.

