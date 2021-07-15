Here's How Three Homeowners Paid Off Their Mortgages in Under 10 Years

You have several different options when choosing a mortgage loan.

The standard terms will usually let you pay the money back in 15 years or 30 years.

If you want to pay your home off faster, you'll need to do a few things before and after you move in, according Andy Hill, a homeowner who paid off his mortgage in under five years.

Check out this video to see the strategy Hill and two other homeowners used to pay off their homes in less than 10 years.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.